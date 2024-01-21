Sania Mirza's family confirms her divorce from Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza's family has officially confirmed the end of her marriage to Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik.

The confirmation surfaced a day after Shoaib posted images with his newlywed wife, Sana Javed, a Pakistani actress.

Sania and Shoaib had tied the knot in 2010, sparking immense interest among cricket fans, particularly from India and Pakistan.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye," reads a statement from the Mirza family. "However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

While Sania is currently engrossed in the commentary box at the Australian Open, Shoaib is busy playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Sania and Shoaib have a son, who lives with Sania.