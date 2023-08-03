Disturbance in picture-perfect: What we know about the Trudeau divorce

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau recently announced a shocking termination of their two-decade marriage, leaving people scratching their heads as to what led to the strong couple's separation.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, got married in May 2005. They have known each other since childhood and started dating in 2003 when they met at a charity event.

The Trudeaus were always one of the healthy popular couples. However, there has been no indication as to why the couple decided to part ways.

Both confirmed the matter on their Instagram accounts where they mentioned having "meaningful and difficult conversions" that culminated in the dissolution of the marriage.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you," the post said.

They had often publicly expressed love and displayed unity, especially on birthdays and anniversaries, but over the years, their married life has seen ups and downs.

"Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts," Trudeau said in his 2014 autobiography, Common Ground.

Sophie Trudeau told Global News in 2015, "I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."

A recent statement from Trudeau's office read, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment."

"The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week," the statement read, signalling that the separation has been a healthy one and will focus on the mental health of the children.