Disturbance in picture-perfect: What we know about the Trudeau divorce

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 03:55 pm

Related News

Disturbance in picture-perfect: What we know about the Trudeau divorce

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Justin and Sophie Trudeau over the years. Photo: Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram
Justin and Sophie Trudeau over the years. Photo: Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau recently announced a shocking termination of their two-decade marriage, leaving people scratching their heads as to what led to the strong couple's separation.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, got married in May 2005. They have known each other since childhood and started dating in 2003 when they met at a charity event.

The Trudeaus were always one of the healthy popular couples. However, there has been no indication as to why the couple decided to part ways.

Both confirmed the matter on their Instagram accounts where they mentioned having "meaningful and difficult conversions" that culminated in the dissolution of the marriage.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you," the post said.

They had often publicly expressed love and displayed unity, especially on birthdays and anniversaries, but over the years, their married life has seen ups and downs.

"Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts," Trudeau said in his 2014 autobiography, Common Ground.

Sophie Trudeau told Global News in 2015, "I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."

A recent statement from Trudeau's office read, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment."

"The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week," the statement read, signalling that the separation has been a healthy one and will focus on the mental health of the children.

Top News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau / Divorce / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

16h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low