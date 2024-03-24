Divorce rate declined in 2023: BBS

The country has witnessed a decrease in divorce rate last year, according to a survey report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The divorce rate dropped to 1.1% in 2023, which was 1.4% in 2022, said the "Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023" published by the BBS today (24 March).

According to BBS data, the divorce rate in rural areas was 1.1% in 2023, down from 1.4% the previous year. Meanwhile, in the city, this rate stood at 0.9%, a slight decrease from 1.0% recorded a year ago.

Furthermore, there has been a decline in the marital separation rate. In 2023, the separation rate stood at 0.26%, slightly lower than the 0.29% recorded a year ago.

