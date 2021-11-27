BMCCI to celebrate its 20th anniversary on 13 December

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 04:25 pm

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) is going to celebrate "20th Anniversary Celebration BMCCI" programmes in conjunction with the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. 

This will be BMCCI's flagship event to celebrate its 20 years anniversary with more attractive trade and investment in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Considering the current global economic trends, bilateral trade and investment between two such close Asian neighbours carry more national and regional importance than ever, the press statement added.

In addition to the 20 years celebration, the programme will explore key trade and investment opportunities that exist for Bangladesh in particular from its Malaysian counterpart. 

The announcement was made at a press conference which started with one-minute silence in honour of the demised soul of the founder president of BMCCI, Datuk AKM Shahidul Islam. 

BMCCI President Raquib Muhammad Fakhrul presided over the conference moderated by Syed Almas Kabir, immediate past vice president of BMCCI.

Among others, the function was also attended by the Board of Directors of BMCCI.

