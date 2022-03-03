BEZA to introduce Business Continuity Plan in Economic Zones

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is planning to introduce a business continuity plan (BCP) in economic zones with the aim to protect investments from disaster related losses and develop institutional mechanisms for promoting resilience in business.

As part of the initiative, an inception workshop on BCP was held on Thursday in a hotel in the capital, read a press statement.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Programming Division of Bangladesh Planning Commission and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

Programming Division of Bangladesh Planning Commission is supporting BEZA for this piloting with the assistance of National Resilience Program (NRP) technically supported by UNDP and funded by FCDO of UK and Sida of the Government of Sweden.

Under this piloting initiative, guidelines will be developed for area specific and enterprise level business continuity plan and capacity development training on BCP will be imparted to the business administrators and BEZA officials.

Initially the BCP will be piloted in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram and Meghna Industrial Economic Zones in Narayanganj.

"BCP will improve business process and risk coverage along with maintaining business operations," Professor Rakib Ahsan, team leader for BCP consultants team, said at the workshop chaired by Mohammad Erfan Sharif, executive member, BEZA.

Nasima Begum, member, Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division of Bangladesh Planning Commission addressed the workshop as its Chief Guest. Khandker Ahsan Hossain, chief of Programming Division; Dr Nurun Nahar, joint chief and project director, NRP and Sudipto Mukerjee, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh spoke in the workshop among others.

A total of 50 representatives from different Government ministries, divisions and business associations participated in this event.