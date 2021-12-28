Unrest in CI sheet market, prices rise 40% in 3 months

Bazaar

Omar Faruque
28 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:33 pm

Related News

Unrest in CI sheet market, prices rise 40% in 3 months

Omar Faruque
28 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:33 pm
Unrest in CI sheet market, prices rise 40% in 3 months

Prices of corrugated iron (CI) sheets, widely known as tin sheets, rose more than 40% in the country's market in just three months with the beginning of the peak season for house and other establishment constructions. 

The price increase has occurred particularly in rural areas, amid the reopening of the economy after Covid-induced fallouts.

Manufacturers have blamed the "volatile global market" of the raw materials and increased freight charges for the unusual price hike of the essential construction item.  However, it is noteworthy that raw material prices in the international market went down recently, but manufacturers are yet to bring down prices. 

Visiting different CI sheet producing factories in the port city Chattogarm recently, The Business Standard found that a tonne of 42mm prime quality (175 pieces) CI sheets was selling at Tk1,14,000, up by Tk34,000 or 42.5% from Tk80,000 in October. 

Besides, prices of 32mm prime quality sheets jumped to Tk1,12,000 per tonne (224 pieces) this week from Tk78,000 in October, with its colour variant rising to  Tk1,24,000 from Tk95,000, while the price of a tonne of 25mm prime tin sheets (282 pieces) increased to Tk56,000 from Tk39,000.

Manufacturers are now selling a tonne of BRO-class CI sheets at TK1,10,000, which was only TK93,000 three months ago, B-class sheets at Tk1,00,000, and C-class sheets at Tk85,000. A tonne of B-class tin sold at TK84,000, and C-class at Tk75,000 in October.

Traders offer the explanation that the CI sheet market usually sees a surge in demand and subsequently in prices between October and March every year, thanks to heightened construction activities related to homes and other establishments amid the favourable weather. 

"Over the last three months, manufacturers raised the prices of CI sheets abnormally on the excuse of raw material prices having gone up. Despite a recent fall in raw material prices, the manufacturers did not slash their prices," said Mohammad Younus, proprietor of Ms Yunus Traders at Asadganj in Chattogram. 

"As several companies hold the lion's share of the CI sheets market, they determine the prices by themselves," he told The Business Standard.

An official of a manufacturing company, seeking anonymity, told TBS that the prices of raw materials for corrugated iron sheets increased by 20% in foreign markets last year. Besides, freight charges also rose four times, which was why the companies were forced to raise prices. 

Tareque Ahmed, director (operations) at TK group, informed this correspondent that the group bought CI sheet coil (a raw material) at $1,100 per tonne on the international market, up from $1,070.  

"The price has now declined to $860-890 a tonne. However, the coil, having been booked, now is expected to reach the country in March or April," he told TBS. 

Among more than a dozen manufacturers, PHP, KDS, S Alam, Abul Khayer, NGS, TK and Chemon Ispat companies hold majority shares in the CI sheets market.

Economy / Top News

CI sheet / constructions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

12h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

11h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

12h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

47m | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

52m | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

52m | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one