Fish prices up as demand soars on limited supply

The price of all kinds of fishes went up owing to a rise in demand. This photo was taken from Karwan Bazar kitchen market on 18 August. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Fish prices have gone up due to their rising demand, driven by increased prices of chicken, eggs, and beef. The prices of Pangas and tilapia fish, once considered economical options, have now crossed the Tk200 per kg threshold.

However, the supply of fish has not risen commensurately to meet this heightened demand, traders in the capital's kitchen markets say.

During a recent visit to Karwan Bazar in the capital, The Business Standard observed medium-sized tilapia selling at Tk220-230 per kg. Similarly, one kg-sized Pangas were priced at Tk210-220 per kg, with larger sizes fetching Tk250 per kg.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) reported that a year ago, rui fish was priced between Tk250 to Tk350 per kg. In a span of just one year, this price has surged by 66.67%, reaching Tk450 to Tk550 per kg. Within a month, the price of rui fish has escalated by 25%.

Fish traders reported a surge in fish prices, up by Tk20-50 per kg in the past month. This rise applies not only to Pangas and Tilapia but spans all fish varieties due to a diminished supply. Additionally, the augmented costs of chicken, eggs, and beef have further bolstered the demand for fish.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

However, as the supply of hilsa is comparatively good, its price slightly drops in the fish markets. A hilsa weighing one kg is sold for Tk1450-1500.

Abdur Rahman, a Karwan Bazar fish seller, noted that tilapia prices surged from Tk160-170 a year ago to Tk220-230, a rise of Tk15-20 per kg in just one month.

Subhal Chandra Das, another seller, pointed out that farmed Pangas fish prices have been escalating over the past year. Now, the demand for Pangas increases driven by higher prices of chicken and eggs.

Amzad Babu, a private employee, remarked that even previously affordable options like tilapia and pangas fish have turned expensive. This price increase extends to overall living costs, while salaries remain stagnant.

The ongoing monsoon season has contributed to the challenge, as elevated water levels in rivers, ponds, and water bodies have resulted in reduced fish catch, impacting the supply of both rivers and farmed fish in the market, fish traders said.

According to the Department of Fisheries, around 26 lakh tons of the country's total fish production of 46 lakh tons comes from aquaculture. This significant contribution from farmed fish has made Bangladesh's fisheries sector increasingly reliant over the past decade.

In the kitchen market, broiler chicken prices saw a slight decrease of Tk5-10 per kg, now ranging from Tk170 to Tk180 per kg. Simultaneously, egg prices experienced a minor decline from Tk170 per dozen to Tk150-155 per dozen in Karwan Bazar.

Conversely, onion prices have risen once more, with an increase of Tk10-15 per kg over the week. At retail, good quality onions are priced at Tk85-90, while imported onions of similar quality for Tk60-65 per kg.

According to TCB, in the past month, onion prices surged by 26.92%, reaching Tk80-85, while imported onions rose by 38.89% to Tk60-65 per kg. Meanwhile, local garlic prices spiked by 64.27% to Tk220-240 per kg. Vegetable vendors attributed this to sporadic rains, causing a slight reduction in supplies at the capital's market.

Consequently, vegetable prices escalated by Tk5-10 per kg. Notably, prices included Tk50 for ladies' fingers and pointed gourd, Tk80 for Jinga, and Tl70-80 for bitter gourd. Green chillies were priced at Tk200-220 per kg.