Broiler chicken price goes up to Tk190/kg

The price of broiler chicken in the markets of the capital city has increased by Tk25-30 a kg in the span of a week.

On Friday, broiler chicken was selling for Tk185-190 a kg, which was Tk160-165 before, said Mohammad Yunus, a trader at Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market.

He attributed the price rise to a shortage in broiler supply.

In addition, the prices of broiler egg, onion, green chillies and garlic also went up in the capital over the last week, while the prices of other vegetables dropped slightly.

The local variety of onion sold for Tk75 a kg, while the Indian variety for Tk50, after a Tk4-5 increase per kg.

Makbul Hossain, a retailer at Karwan Bazar, told The Business Standard that they have to sell onion at higher prices as wholesale prices have gone up.

"Five kg of local onion sold for Tk350, which was Tk320-325 a week ago, and the Indian onion Tk220 a kg, which was Tk200 a week ago," said wholesaler Mohammad Khaleque.

On Friday, broiler egg sold for Tk150 a dozen after a Tk5 increase, and the China variety of garlic for Tk200 a kg after a Tk20 increase.

Besides, the price of green chillies has increased by Tk40 a kg to Tk180

"Last week, green chillies sold for Tk140 per kg. The price has increased as the supply remains low due to the rain," said Mohammad Ismail, a trader at Karwan Bazar, adding that the prices of other vegetables have decreased by Tk5 per kg over the last week.

Okra, green papaya and spiny gourd sold for Tk30 per kg, he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the rise in commodity prices, Mohammad Babul, a customer at Karwan Bazar, said, "Every week the price of some product increases, but our income does not go up. The government needs to monitor the market strictly."

He said that a kg of pangas fish was available at Tk145-155 before, which is now Tk200-220.

Though there is no scarcity of hilsa in the market, its price remains beyond the affordability of common people. Sellers said that if the supply increases further, the price will come down.

Mohammad Maruf, a fish trader at Karwan Bazar, said, "A hilsha weighing one kg sells for Tk1,700, and the 700-800 gram ones for Tk1,400-1,500".