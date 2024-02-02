34,000 tonnes of potatoes to be imported from India, in move to lower price

Bazaar

UNB
02 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

34,000 tonnes of potatoes to be imported from India, in move to lower price

A total of 49 traders will be able to start importing the potatoes from Saturday or Sunday

UNB
02 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:13 pm
A sack filled with potatoes. Photo: Rajib Dhar
A sack filled with potatoes. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Aiming to rein in the runaway price of potatoes, the government has approved the import of 34,000 tonnes of the potatoes through the Hili land port from India.

Yusuf Ali, deputy assistant officer of the plant contamination control centre at Hili land port, said the government has decided to import potatoes to rein in the soaring price of the vegetable.

A total of 49 traders will be able to start importing the potatoes from Saturday or Sunday, Yusuf Ali added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shahidul Islam, one of the approved traders, said potatoes are being sold for Tk40-45 per kg at retail level, which is abnormally high for this time of year. Considering the current situation, the government decided to allow import to gain some control over the price ahead of Ramadan.

He also hoped that the price of potatoes would come down once the potatoes from India arrive in the markets.

Bangladesh / Top News

Potato / Import / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

6h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

9h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

8h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

22h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

21h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

1d | Videos