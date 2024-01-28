HC orders probe into price hikes of potatoes, onions, eggs

Court

Photo collage of potato, onion and eggs
Photo collage of potato, onion and eggs

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture secretaries to form a high-level committee to investigate unusual hikes in the prices of agricultural products, including potatoes, onions, and eggs.

The court also issued a rule today (28 January) seeking why the failure of the relevant government bodies to curb the price hikes of agricultural products should not be declared illegal.

The HC also sought to know why market infrastructure would not be developed at the production sites of agricultural products to keep the prices at a reasonable level. 

Secretaries of the commerce ministry and agricultural ministry, the Department of Agricultural Extension, and other relevant parties have been ordered to respond to this rule within four weeks.

The order was given during a hearing by a HC bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah. 

Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmik conducted the hearing on behalf of the writ, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Ray represented the state.

High Court (HC) / Commodity Price Hike / Bangladesh

