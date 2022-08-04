UCB signs MoU with RHD for cash collection on Bangabandhu Expressway
The United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) recently signed an agreement with Roads and Highways Department (RHD) for cash collection and deposit services of Bangabandhu Mohasarok (N-8 Expressway).
Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB and Sabuj Uddin Khan, Additional Chief Engineer (Dhaka Zone) at RHD signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.
Among others ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of UCB; Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President at UCB; Sekander-E-Azam, Executive Vice President of UCB; Dr Mohammad Najmol Haque, Superintending Engineer at RHD; DAKM Nahin Reza, Executive Engineer at RHD along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the event.
Besides the authorised representative of N8 – Expressway toll collection service provider KEC; Jinoo Park were also present at the event.