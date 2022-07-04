UCB inaugurates its 218th branch at Muksudpur

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:17 pm

Arif Quadri, managing director &amp; CEO, UCB is inaugurating the 218th Muksudpur, Gopalganj branch of the bank as chief guest along with Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Khorshed Alam; Deputy Managing Director &amp; Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other officials of the bank. Photo: Courtesy
Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO, UCB is inaugurating the 218th Muksudpur, Gopalganj branch of the bank as chief guest along with Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Khorshed Alam; Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other officials of the bank. Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has inaugurated its 218th branch Monday (4 July) at Muksudpur, Gopalganj.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO, United Commercial Bank Ltd, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Among others Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other officials of the bank were present at the event.

Managing Director stated, "UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more." 

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the largest private commercial banks of the country, is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.

 

