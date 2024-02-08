Traffic advisory: Bangabandhu expressway users directed to alternative routes from 19 Feb til 6 March

The Roads and Highways Department has advised vehicles traveling on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman expressway to utilise alternative routes due to maintenance work scheduled to take place from 19 February till 6 March.

In a public notice issued on 6 February, the department noted that two girders of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Buriganga Bridge-1 (commonly known as Postgola Bridge), situated at the 3rd kilometre of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway (N-8: Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway) will be repaired and retrofitted during this period.

Urging cooperation from all, the notice detailed alternative routes for both heavy and light vehicles.

For heavy vehicles such as trucks, pick-up vans, covered vans, and container lorries:

Vehicles heading to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman highway from Gabtali should enter the highway via Tegharia intersection using Babubazar Bridge via Beribandh road.

Vehicles departing from Jatrabari towards the highway should enter through Tegharia intersection using Dholaipar bus stand and Babubazar Bridge.

Vehicles traveling to Gabtali from the highway should enter Gabtali via Babubazar Bridge-Beribandh from Tegharia intersection.

Vehicles heading towards Jatrabari from the highway should enter Jatrabari via Dholaipar using Tegharia intersection and Babubazar Bridge.

Light vehicles - such as buses, microbuses, CNG, and autorickshaws - have been encouraged to utilise alternate roads on 22, 23, 27 February, and 3 and 6 March as advised by the Roads and Highways Department and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).

Narayanganj and Chattogram-bound vehicles from Padma Bridge can use the Srinagar-Munshiganj Muktarpur bridge-3rd Shitalakshya bridge-Madanpur road.

Vehicles heading towards Padma Bridge from Sylhet or Chattogram can opt for the 3rd Shitalakshya Bridge-Muktarpur Bridge via the Munshiganj-Srinagar road route from Madanpur.

Those traveling towards Dhaka from Padma Bridge can consider the Srinagar Dohar-Nawabganj-Keraniganj (R-820) road, Turag-Rohitpur (Z-5069), Abdullahpur-Rajabari Bazar-Kona Khola Intersection-Basila Bridge-Mohammadpur road route.

Additionally, vehicles transporting goods other than perishable items are encouraged to use Paturia Ferry Ghat and Bangabandhu Bridge as alternatives to Padma Bridge during this period.

Motorists are urged to adhere to these alternative routes for a smooth and hassle-free commute during the repair and retrofitting work.