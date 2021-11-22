UCB organizes a virtual knowledge & awareness session on 4th industrial revolution and digital upskilling

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) organized an interactive virtual knowledge and an awareness session on 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Digital upskilling on 18 November 2021 with the objective to create awareness in regard to 4th Industrial Revolution, states a press release.

UCB, in alignment to its Digital Banking Strategy, has been adopting new business technologies in parallel to creating knowledge-based workforce to remain contemporary in the era of 4th Industrial Revolution.

Senior Management Team, Divisional Heads, and relevant executives attended the virtual session.

The session was facilitated by PwC.