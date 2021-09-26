Standard Chartered bank launches unique smart card

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
26 September, 2021

Standard Chartered bank launches unique smart card

The launching programme was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon (Surma) on Sunday.

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 07:12 pm
Standard Chartered bank launches unique smart card

Standard Chartered Bank has launched a smart credit card, the unique card that will offer everyday benefits for the digital-first lifestyle of clients.

The SMART card will deliver convenient borrowing, digital rewards and self-service capabilities and offer a range of cash-back, savings and fee waiver privileges for clients' digital-first lifestyle, said a press release. 

The launching programme was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon (Surma) on Sunday.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said "Smart card supports clients' digital lifestyle. The card is the first carbon-neutral card in the market which provides option to contribute in community projects."

Besides, Sabbir Ahmed, head of consumer of Private and Business Banking, Bangladesh of Standard Chartered said that with the SMART Card, consumers can earn more and save more through everyday spending. 
"Cardholders can also enjoy the flexibility of interest-free instalments" added Sabbir Ahmed. 

The card users will also get some exclusive cash-back after buying products from Foodpanda, Daraz, Pizza Hut, Pathao Riders, Netflix, Spotify.

