Southeast Bank donates 75,000 blankets to PM's relief fund
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets on behalf of the premier
Southeast Bank Limited has donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the underprivileged people of the country.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets on behalf of the premier from Southeast Bank Managing Director M Kamal Hossain in a programme held at the Prime Minister's Office recently.
PMr Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.