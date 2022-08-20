Sonali Bank pays tribute to freedom fighters

Sonali Bank Limited on Saturday paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his family members, who were martyred on 15 August, 1975, and honoured the freedom fighters, who served the bank.

The bank organised a discussion and offered special prayers at Sonali Bank Head Office in Dhaka, read a media release.

Md Murshedul Kabir, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting where Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, chief executive officer and managing director, was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Md. Ataur Rahman said Sonali Bank honoured 394 freedom fighters for their contribution to the Liberation War and also to the Sonali Bank.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named the bank after the Liberation War for serving the nation and rebuilding the economy through the bank.

He also urged all staff to implement the dream of Father of the Nation.

The bank's Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Program Coordinator of the discussion Meeting and General Manager Md. Rezaul Karim, all General Manager of Head Office, Executives, former Freedom Fighter employees were also present among others on the occasion.