Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day

Banking

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 06:10 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 06:10 pm

Sonali Bank observed the Independence Day on Saturday with due dignity.

Marking the day, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Ataur Rahman Prodhan placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman at the bank premises, reads a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of the head office,bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion. 

On top of that, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Quamruzzaman Khan along with the General Manager Babul Alam placed floral wreaths at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar this morning.

Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

10h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

5h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's Biography

Warren Buffett's Biography

17m | Videos
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

27m | Videos
Messi could have played his last game in Argentina

Messi could have played his last game in Argentina

2h | Videos
N Korea tests ballistic missile

N Korea tests ballistic missile

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market