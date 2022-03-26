Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day

Sonali Bank observed the Independence Day on Saturday with due dignity.

Marking the day, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Ataur Rahman Prodhan placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman at the bank premises, reads a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of the head office,bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion.

On top of that, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Quamruzzaman Khan along with the General Manager Babul Alam placed floral wreaths at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar this morning.