Shimanto Bank inaugurates 19th branch at Gulshan

Banking

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 04:40 pm

Shimanto Bank Limited on Thursday inaugurated its 19th branch at Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka.

Chairman of the bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, was present as chief guest at the programme, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Muklesur Rahman was also present as special guest. 

Shafeenul Islam expressed his vision to reach with  modern technology driven banking service at all important corner of the country. 

Shimanto Bank has already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps (Connect), SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Nari-Shakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 1 September 2016. In the same year the bank started its function by establishing its Principal Branch at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. 

Gulshan Branch is the 5th Branch of the bank in the capital. The Bank has already established branches at Mymensingh, Chattogram, Satkania, Benapole, Lalmonirhat, Bibir Bazar, Seed Store, Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, Champoknagar (B.Baria), Sylhet, Khulna, Pragpur (Kushtia) and Gadkhali (Jashore).

