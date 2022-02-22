Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day     

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited observed the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day on Monday (21 February) paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the language movement.

Mohammad Ali, managing director (current charge) of the bank, was present as chief guest while General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul delivered the welcome speech, said a press release.

Managing Director Mohammad Ali said, "This year marks the glorious 70th anniversary of the language movement."

He said, "On 21 February, 1952, the brave boys of Bengal defended their right to speak their mother language by pouring fresh blood off their chests."

"The first protest of the Bengalis against the dictatorship and the injustice towards the ruling class, 'Bayanner Ekushey February' is a milestone in the long struggle for the identity of the nation and shines in its own essence," he added.

Among others, the executives, officers and employees of the bank were present on the occasion.

 

