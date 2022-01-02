Pubali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Pubali Bank Limited received the Best Corporate Award-2020 conferred by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presented the award to Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of Pubali Bank Limited at a ceremony in the capital.

Mohammad Liton Miah, general manager and CFO of Pubali Bank, was also present on the occasion.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC; Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Past President of FBCCI; and AKM Delwer Hussain, President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) were present as special guests.

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the programme.