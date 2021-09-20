NRBC Bank disburses CMSME loan at 4% interest

Banking

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 04:38 pm

NRBC Bank disburses CMSME loan at 4% interest

NRBC Bank Ltd will disburse loans to entrepreneurs of the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) at subsidized rate of 4% under the government's second phase of stimulus package to help small businesses recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Customers will get loans ranging from Tk1 lakh to Tk50 lakh, reads a press release.

Bank will disburse the loans to customers from the fund of Tk200 crore formulated by SME Foundation. Women entrepreneurs will get this loan as a priority basis.
 
NRBC Bank Ltd and SME Foundation have joined hands to help the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) recover from the pandemic impact. 

A signing ceremony took place on 16 September, where Planning Minister M A Mannan MP, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder MP, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, SME Foundation Chairman Dr Md Masudur Rahman, SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, high officials of different banks and NBFIs were present. 

Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank Golam Awlia spoke at the signing ceremony and signed the agreement on behalf of the bank. 

