MTB launched 24/7 digital cash management with bKash

With a vision to enhance the bank's digitised transaction facilities, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider bKash recently launched 24/7 Digital Cash Management facilities for the distributors of bKash.

By using this fully automated service, distributors of bKash will be able to generate eMoney which is their main commodity using the balance of MTB Account, reads a press release.

They will be able to use this service round the clock throughout the year.

bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir and MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman jointly announced the launch of this service at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office at Gulshan, Dhaka.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO; Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director, Corporate & Commercial Business; Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO); and Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division of MTB were present on the occasion.

Also present from bKash were Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer; Mohammad Azmal Huda, chief product & technology officer; and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer.