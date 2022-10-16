MTB inks deal with Super Star Group

Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Super Star Group have recently signed an agreement for Cash Management Services at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB and Mohammad Harun Ar Rashid, managing director of Super Star Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, head of WBD-1, Azam Khan, head of Communications from MTB and Muhammad Abidur Rahman FCA, group chief financial officer from Super Star Group along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.