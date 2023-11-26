Money to get costlier as Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate by 50 basis points

The Bangladesh Bank has raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% in an effort to curb inflation by making money costlier for commercial banks.

In October, the central bank had already increased the rate by 75 basis points to 7.25%.

Policy rate, which is also known as repo rate, is the interest rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.

In addition to the policy rate, the Bangladesh Bank has also raised the SMART (Six Months Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bill) rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%. After incorporating the SMART rate into the treasury bill rate of 7.43%, the lending rate will surge to 11.18%.

These decisions were made at the first meeting of the newly formed Monetary Policy Committee on 22 November.

The new rate will be effective from Monday, according to a Bangladesh Bank release issued on Monday (26 November).

The committee has set a target to reduce inflation to 8% in December and 6% by June next year.