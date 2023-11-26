Money to get costlier as Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate by 50 basis points

Banking

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 06:49 pm

Related News

Money to get costlier as Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate by 50 basis points

Borrowers will now have to pay an 11.18% interest rate on loans from commercial banks

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 06:49 pm
Money to get costlier as Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate by 50 basis points

The Bangladesh Bank has raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% in an effort to curb inflation by making money costlier for commercial banks.

In October, the central bank had already increased the rate by 75 basis points to 7.25%.

Policy rate, which is also known as repo rate, is the interest rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In addition to the policy rate, the Bangladesh Bank has also raised the SMART (Six Months Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bill) rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%. After incorporating the SMART rate into the treasury bill rate of 7.43%, the lending rate will surge to 11.18%.

These decisions were made at the first meeting of the newly formed Monetary Policy Committee on 22 November.

The new rate will be effective from Monday, according to a Bangladesh Bank release issued on Monday (26 November).

The committee has set a target to reduce inflation to 8% in December and 6% by June next year.

Economy / Top News

policy rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

25m | Wheels
Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

11h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

1h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tk28,854cr provision shortfall in nine banks

Tk28,854cr provision shortfall in nine banks

4h | TBS Economy
Govt. intensifies efforts to bolster food security amid economic turmoil

Govt. intensifies efforts to bolster food security amid economic turmoil

4h | TBS Economy