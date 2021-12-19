Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Patuakhali

Mercantile Bank Limited has (MBL) distributed blankets among 400 poor and destitute people at Bauphal upazila in Patuakhali.

MBL Vice-Chairman ASM Feroz Alam distributed the blankets among helpless street and slum dwellers of the upazila at Bauphal Press Club premises on Sunday, said a press release.

Kalaiya Branch of MBL arranged the programme.

Kamruzzaman Bachchu, president of Bauphal Press Club, presided over the event.

MBL Kalaiya Branch Head Ashiqul Islam, Bauphal Press Club Vice President Md Monzur Morshed, and General Secretary M Ohiduzzamana Duke were also present on the occasion.