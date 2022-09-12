Mercantile Bank conducts virtual seminar on sustainable finance

Mercantile Bank recently organised a virtual seminar titled "Sustainable Finance-Challenges and opportunities" conducted from its training institute in Dhaka.

A total of 243 officials including the heads of various divisions, cells of Head Office and branches participated in the seminar, reads a press release issued in this regard on Monday.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the virtual programme.

Bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan inaugurated the workshop.

He highlighted the importance of sustainable finance and advised all officials to strictly adhere to the concerned policy and guidelines of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and CAMLCO, also spoke on the occasion.

The virtual seminar was conducted by Khondkar Morshed Millat, director of BB's Sustainable Finance Department.

