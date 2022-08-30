Md Murshedul Kabir appointed Agrani Bank MD and CEO

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Murshedul Kabir was appointed as the managing director (MD) and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited on Sunday (28 August). 

Prior to his new assignment, he served as deputy managing director in Sonali Bank Ltd, the country's largest state-owned commercial bank, said a press release. 

He also served in Janata Bank Limited. Md Murshedul Kabir rose steadily through the ranks to become the deputy managing director of Janata Bank Limited in October 2020. On 27 October,2020, he was posted in Sonali Bank Limited by the FID of Ministry of Finance as the deputy managing director and served there until 25 August, 2022.

Md Murshedul Kabir was recruited through the Banker's Recruitment Committee of Bangladesh Bank and joined Janata Bank Limited as Senior Officer in 1988.

During his long illustrative banking career, he worked in various operational areas of two commercial bank in the capacity of CEO and managing director (additional charge), head of credit and Head of HR of the bank, divisional head, area head, departmental head and branch manager.

Over the last 34 years, Md Murshedul Kabir's career evolved as a well rounded banker with adequate exposure in general banking, treasury management, foreign trade and finance, project finance, industrial credit, micro credit, business development, marketing management, Strategic Risk Management, Human Resource Management, rural banking, SME banking, wholesale banking and client acquisition and Operation Management. 

He completed his Masters of Social Science in Economics from University of Dhaka. He also obtained MBA degree in Human Resource Management. He is a Diplomaed Associate of Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Md Murshedul Kabir enhanced his professional expertise by participating in a good number of professional trainings, workshops and seminars at home and abroad.

Md Murshedul Kabir was the ex-officio Director of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited and Sonali Investment Limited. He is also the former Director of Carew and Co (Bangladesh) Limited, Platinum Jubilee Jute Mills Limited, Jessore Jute Industries Limited. He is a life member of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA).

He is an International rated chess player and a member of the Association of Chess Players of Bangladesh (ACPB).

 

