Maintaining CRR with cenbank no longer required for offshore banking operations

Banking

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 07:53 pm

A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS

To further facilitate offshore banking operations, the Bangladesh Bank today (29 February) decided maintaining Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) with the central bank is not required any longer.

In a circular issued today, it also said, "Offshore Banking Operations [OBOs] are allowed to place funds to their Domestic Banking Units [DBUs] without limiting to settle the import payment of capital machinery, industrial raw materials, imports by the government and other permissible payment obligations as per prevailing foreign exchange rules and regulations."

According to the Bangladesh Bank, there are currently 34 offshore banking units of various banks in the country.

Bangladesh Bank / CRR / Offshore banking

