Jamuna Bank organises workshop on 'Revised ESRM Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and its Compliance'

Jamuna Bank Limited has orgainsed a workshop titled "Revised ESRM Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and its Compliance" at the Jamuna Bank Tower Seminar Room under the initiative of its training academy.

Md Rajab Ali, director of Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank and Amitabh Chakraborty, additional director, conducted the worksho, said a pess release.

Jamuna Bank's Additional Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance Committee Md Abdus Salam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Business and Corporate Banking Division Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of Sustainable Finance Unit Md Prashanta Samir, Assistant Vice President Md Basir Uddin, First Assistant Vice President Mohammad Syful Islam; along with 150 other officials of Jamuna Bank's corporate office and various branches attended the workshop.