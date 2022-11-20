IBBL holds executive development programme 

Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised an Executive Development Programme (EDP) on "Customer services & compliant Management" through virtual platform on Saturday (19 November).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest. Mohammad Zahir Hussain, director of Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department of the Bangladesh Bank was presented as key discussant.

Mohammad Qaisar Ali and JQM Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors of the bank also addressed the programme. SM Rabiul Hassan, principal of IBTRA presided over the event. Top executives of the bank also attended.