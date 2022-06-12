First ever cyber security Summit in Bangladesh banking sector kicks off

The first ever cyber security summit in the banking sector in Bangladesh has kicked off in Dhaka with participants from more than 50 banks.

Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) organized this two-day summit titled 'Building Cyber Resilience for Banks' to make the bankers cyber conscious and be more prepared for the future, read a media release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir inaugurated the summit at the chief guest at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on 12 June, 2022.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Debdulal Roy, ABB Chairman and BRAC Bank MD&CEO Selim R.F. Hussain, ABB Vice-Chairman and Sonali Bank MD&CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, ABB Vice-Chairman and EXIM Bank MD&CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, and ABB Secretary-General and Standard Bank MD&CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood were also present.

More than 200 participants from the banking industry including MD&CEOs, COOs, CTOs, CIOs and CISOs are participating in the summit.

A CEO Panel Discussion held on 'Modernizing banking cyber security approach' where Dutch Bangla Bank MD&CEO Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Islami Bank Bangladesh MD&CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, and Meghna Bank MD&CEO Sohail R. K Hussain participated as the panelists.

ABB Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain said: "As cybercrime is increasing in this age of digital banking, we must prepare ourselves to tackle the risk. With the magnitude of threats, we think, stronger collective response and knowledge-sharing is essential to face the threat. We hope we will return to our workplaces with ample wisdom on cybersecurity and prepare ourselves for the future after this two-day summit."

He thanked Bangladesh Bank and government agencies for continuous policy support and guidance in tackling the cyber crisis.

The summit is supported by world renowned companies - Thakral and VMware as the Gold sponsors, and Kaspersky, Omega, OneWorld, and Trellix as the Silver sponsors