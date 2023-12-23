Google Chrome password Safety Check tool will now run automatically in the background

Tech

Hindustan Times / Cybersecurity
23 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

Google Chrome password Safety Check tool will now run automatically in the background

Google Chrome Safety Check feature, which, among other things, checks the internet to see if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, will now "run automatically in the background" on desktop

Hindustan Times / Cybersecurity
23 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome&#039;s three-dot menu. Photo: Unsplash
Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome's three-dot menu. Photo: Unsplash

Google has been trying its best to up its security game. Speaking of the latest development, the company's Safety Check feature for Chrome, which, among other things, checks the internet to see if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, will now "run automatically in the background" on desktop.

As per The Verge, the constant checks could mean that users are alerted about a password that they should change sooner than they would have before.

Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome's three-dot menu. In addition, Google in a blog post said that Safety Check can revoke a site's permissions if users haven't visited it in a while.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Google also announced an upcoming feature for Chrome's tab groups, also on desktop: Chrome will let users save tab groups so that users can use those groups across devices, which might be handy when moving between a PC at home and a laptop when travelling.

As per Google, this feature will roll out "over the next few weeks."

The automatic Safety Check feature is rolling out now to Chrome desktop users globally.

online safety / google / Password / Cybersecurity / Chrome

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

9h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

5h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World