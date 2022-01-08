Dhaka Bank to provide cash management services to Ngage 360

Dhaka Bank has signed an agreement for providing cash management services to Ngage 360 Limited, a concern of Software Shop Limited (SSL).

Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP & Head of Corporate Banking Division at Dhaka Bank, and Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, group advisor of SSL, signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of the bank's Managing Director.

Mosleh Saad Mahmud, EVP & Head of Liability and Cash Management at Dhaka Bank; Khandaker Anwar Ehtesham, chief communication officer of SSL; and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.