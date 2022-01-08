Dhaka Bank to provide cash management services to Ngage 360

Banking

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank to provide cash management services to Ngage 360

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 12:48 pm
Dhaka Bank to provide cash management services to Ngage 360

Dhaka Bank has signed an agreement for providing cash management services to Ngage 360 Limited, a concern of Software Shop Limited (SSL). 

Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP & Head of Corporate Banking Division at Dhaka Bank, and Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, group advisor of SSL, signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of the bank's Managing Director. 

Mosleh Saad Mahmud, EVP & Head of Liability and Cash Management at Dhaka Bank; Khandaker Anwar Ehtesham, chief communication officer of SSL; and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Dhaka Bank / Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

58m | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

2h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

2h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

22h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka