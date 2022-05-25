Community Bank brings e-Learning Management System, Community Help Desk for its employees

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited introduced an e-Learning Management System and Community Help Desk (iTicket) for its employees on Tuesday(24 May) at its Gulshan head office.

The portals were inaugurated by Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Community Bank.

The E-Learning Management System (LMS) is a web-based learning portal, incorporating all the modern features & facilities of E-training.

All the employees of the bank can access this e-learning portal using their office E-mail credentials to find training course materials like lecture synopsis, video presentation, related laws, circulars etc. from anywhere. Incumbents can apply for online tests through this portal.

Besides, the Community Help Desk (iTicket) was built with block-chain technology which will enable secured intra-bank communications to track and execute support requests, learn from historical solutions, and measure performances as well.

Commenting on the event, Masihul Huq Chowdhury said, "In this era of digitalization, these initiatives will make our learning system more convenient and help to take the business, service and compliance of the Bank to the next level."

S. M. Mainul Kabir, DMD & Chief Business Officer,  M. A. Qaium Khan, SEVP & Chief Information Officer were also present along with other SMT members and officials of the Bank. 

