CBBL achieves 'ISO 27001:2013' certificate

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd (CBBL) has been awarded internationally acclaimed "ISO 27001:2013" certification by Intertek Bangladesh.

On 12 February, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD & CEO of CBBL formally received the Certificate from Shoriful Islam, head of business assurance, Intertek Bangladesh, reads a press release.

CBBL was awarded this for attaining the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) standard in the information security management system that applies to data centre operations and core banking services, supported by ICT Division, HR Training, Internal Control and Compliance, Legal and General Service Division.

Among other senior officials of Community Bank, SM Mainul Kabir, deputy managing director and CBO and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP & CIO, Saiful Alam, SEVP & company secretary, were present at the handover ceremony.

On behalf of Intertek Bangladesh Goutam Kumar Roy, head of Assurance & Calibration Services, Atiqul Islam, manager, Sales & Business Development and Farhad Ahmed, manager, System Certification were present among others.