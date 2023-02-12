CBBL achieves 'ISO 27001:2013' certificate

Corporates

Press Release 
12 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

CBBL achieves 'ISO 27001:2013' certificate

Press Release 
12 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:27 pm
CBBL achieves &#039;ISO 27001:2013&#039; certificate

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd (CBBL) has been awarded internationally acclaimed "ISO 27001:2013" certification by Intertek Bangladesh.

On 12 February, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD & CEO of CBBL formally received the Certificate from Shoriful Islam, head of business assurance, Intertek Bangladesh, reads a press release.

CBBL was awarded this for attaining the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) standard in the information security management system that applies to data centre operations and core banking services, supported by ICT Division, HR Training, Internal Control and Compliance, Legal and General Service Division.

Among other senior officials of Community Bank, SM Mainul Kabir, deputy managing director and CBO and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP & CIO, Saiful Alam, SEVP & company secretary, were present at the handover ceremony.

On behalf of Intertek Bangladesh Goutam Kumar Roy, head of Assurance & Calibration Services, Atiqul Islam, manager, Sales & Business Development and Farhad Ahmed, manager, System Certification were present among others.

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited (CBBL) / ISO certificate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

8h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

12h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

3h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

56m | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday