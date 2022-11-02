Community Bank Bangladesh holds 35th Board Meeting

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 09:39 pm

Community Bank Bangladesh holds 35th Board Meeting

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 09:39 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 35th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters, Dhaka on Wednesday (2 November).

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank, reads a press release.

SM Ruhul Amin, additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit; Md Mazharul Islam, addl IG, Land & Asset Acquisition; Khurshid Hossain, director-general of RAB; Monirul Islam, addl IG, Special Branch; Md Mahabubor Rahman, addl IG, Industrial Police; Habibur Rahman, addl IG, Tourist Police (Current Charge); Md Aminul Islam, DIG, Audit & Inspection; Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, DIG (Finance); Quazi Zia Uddin, DIG (HRM); Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, addl DIG, Development Revenue-1; Sufian Ahmed, superintendent of police, director (Academic), Police Staff College; BM Forman Ali, inspector and president, Bangladesh Police Association from Bangladesh Police, and Independent Directors Masud Khan, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

