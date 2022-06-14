Community Bank Bangladesh holds 31st board meeting

The 31st board meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka.

The meeting held Tuesday (14 June) was chaired by Inspector General of Police and Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Chairman Dr Benazir Ahmed, reads a press release.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Among the board members Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional Inspector General (AandI), Md Monirul Islam, Additional Inspector General and Chief of Special Branch, Barrister Mahbubur Rahman, BPM, PPM, Additional Inspector General and Chief of CID, S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General (LandAA), Md Mazharul Islam, Additional Inspector General (HRM), M Khurshid Hossain, Additional Inspector General, (Crime and Operations), Dr Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, Additional Inspector General, APBN, Md Mahabubor Rahman, Additional Inspector General and Chief of Industrial Police, Md Aminul Islam, Deputy Inspector General (Admin), Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Inspector General, (F and D), Quazi Zia Uddin, Deputy Inspector General, (Personnel Management-1), Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional Deputy Inspector General, (Development Revenue-1), Sufian Ahmed, Additional Inspector General (Welfare Trust), B M Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector and President, Service Association, Masud Khan, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

