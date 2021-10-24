 BRAC Bank, Mastercard unveil Millennial Titanium Credit Card

Banking

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:03 pm

Related News

 BRAC Bank, Mastercard unveil Millennial Titanium Credit Card

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:03 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

BRAC Bank and Mastercard on Sunday announced the launch of the Mastercard Millennial Titanium Credit Card catering exclusively to the lifestyle and aspiration of millennials and young working professionals in Bangladesh. 

Through this card, Mastercard and BRAC Bank will offer unique, personalised solutions that meet the needs of millennials, said a press release.  

The card's welcome pack offers benefits including cashback, vouchers, and discounts on e-commerce portals, clothing shops, beauty salons and online bookstores. 

Other benefits include bonus reward points on grocery and online transactions, BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel stays, dining and lifestyle offers at more than 5,500 partner outlets in Bangladesh, two complimentary visits to airport lounges per year, and 500 bonus points on the endorsement of a minimum $5,000 on travel. 

In addition, the card will allow millennials to make a retail purchase at a 0% interest rate. The Mastercard Millennial Titanium Credit Card also comes with year-round offers including chance to earn 1,000 reward points monthly on a minimum cumulative spend of Tk5,000 at Gloria Jeans, North End Coffee, Crimson Cup, Coopers, Domino's Pizza, and double bonus reward points on a monthly spend on selective weekend grocery transactions and up to 15% cashback on selective online food delivery apps. 

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank Ltd, said, "As the next generation digital bank for all, BRAC Bank is pleased to jointly announce the launch of the Millennial Credit Card offered for the first time in Bangladesh. BRAC Bank hopes this endeavour will not only compliment their unique lifestyle needs but also help them advance in their personal and professional fields."
 
Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal said, "Today millennials account for one-third of Bangladesh's population. With continuously evolving aspirations, this generation of mobile-first digital natives provides a tremendous opportunity to drive a less-cash economy. As a technology company in the payments industry, Mastercard combines safety and security with seamless user experiences that are highly valued by millennials. Mastercard is delighted to partner with BRAC Bank to launch this first of its kind card in Bangladesh."

Eminent young artists Zohad Reza Chowdhury, Vocalist of the band Nemesis, and actor Tasnia Farin have also welcomed the features of Mastercard Millenial Credit Card. 

They both expressed their excitement and agreed to endorse the card among the country's millennials.   
 

BRAC Bank / mastercard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly