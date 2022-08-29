Bengal Commercial Bank held its annual general meeting

Banking

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Commercial Bank held its 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) successfully on Sunday (28 August), at Sheraton Dhaka.

Md Jasim Uddin, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank and President of FBCCI, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Mahbubul Alam and Engr Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice chairmen of the bank; directors and other sponsor shareholders joined the meeting as well.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank attended the AGM while the deputy managing directors and company secretary of the bank also joined the AGM along with other high officials.

In the AGM, there was a detailed discussion on the bank's financial statement, audited balance sheet and profit-loss till 31 December, 2021.

