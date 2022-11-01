BB Governor hands over cheques to MTB's new entrepreneurs

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over cheques to trained new CMSME entrepreneurs of MTB Rangpur area as chief guest at a conference on "Entrepreneurship Development Programme and Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony" held at BBTA, Mirpur, Dhaka recently.

MTB conducted training for 25 new entrepreneurs, out of which 75% were women, under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) with direct supervision of SME and SPD of Bangladesh Bank.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser presided over the event, where Md Ekhlasur Rahman, executive project director, SDCMU, SEIP, attended the event as a special guest.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, and Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of the SME Banking Division of MTB, were also present at the programme.