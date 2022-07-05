BB asks banks to keep branches open in Dhaka cattle market areas on 8-9 July

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks to keep open their branches and sub-branches in nearby areas of cattle markets in Dhaka north and south city corporations on Friday and Saturday.

The central bank set banking hours in these areas from 10:00am to 8:00pm on 8 and 9 July (Friday & Saturday) to facilitate the sacrificial animals' traders.

The Banking Regulations and Policy Department (BRPD) of BB on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard and sent to the top executives of all the scheduled banks to take necessary measures.

The circular stated that cattle traders are arriving in the capital from different parts of the country and banks have to arrange secured transfers of their money through banking service.

The BB also instructed banks to set bank booths at the cattle markets to secure transactions of money.

Banks are asked to maintain Covid-19 health guidelines at the bank booths as infections are increasing, the circular stated.