Bashundhara Branch of First Security Islami Bank relocated to new premises

The Bashundhara Branch of First Security Islami Bank Ltd has been relocated to the new premises– Rams Chowdhury Tower in the capital's Bashundhara area.

The bank's Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurated the activities of the relocated branch at new premises on Sunday, reads a press release.

Among others, Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and Mustafa Khair, Deputy Managing Director Masudur Rahman Shah, Manager of Bashundhara Branch Hasanuzzaman Malek along with other officials and local elites were present on the occasion.