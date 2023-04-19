Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 01:19 pm

Banks will remain open from 10am to 5pm after the Eid holidays, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said in a new directive. 

"There has been confusion among people regarding transaction hours after Eid. Therefore, in light of the governor's instructions, a clear message has been given regarding banking transactions hours after Eid.

"Bank transactions can be performed from 10am to 3:30pm after Eid. However, banks will remain open from 10am to 5pm," Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Mejbaul Haque said. 

Ongoing Ramadan banking hours are -- from 9:30am to 2:30pm (transactions) and till 4pm (other office activities).

On Thursday (13 April) the Department of Off-Site Supervision of the BB announced that banks will be closed on Thursday (20 April).

However, instructions were given to keep specific bank branches open in some areas. 

According to the notification, the branches and sub-branches of scheduled banks will be closed as the Ministry of Public Administration has declared a general holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow.

However, before Eid, in order to facilitate the sale of export bills and the payment of salaries, bonuses and other allowances in Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram, some banks have been asked to conduct banking activities on a limited scale with a limited number of manpower on 19, 20 and 21 April by ensuring adequate security.

Comments

