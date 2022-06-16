Bankers give mixed reactions to businessmen’s demand for extension of loan moratorium

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:57 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

Bankers have given mixed reactions to business people's demand for extension of loan moratorium facilities till December. 

They discussed the issue at the bankers' meeting held Thursday (16 June) with the participation of managing directors of all banks. 

According to meeting sources, managing directors (MDs) of several banks said that the businessmen have got special benefits of repaying loans for two long years. Even those who were not affected took advantage of this. Although many good institutions have the capability of repaying loans, they did not do so. Now that the businesses are fully operational, the banks will face losses if new benefits are given.

However, the MDs of several banks presented arguments to extend the loan moratorium facility. They said the businesses did not fully recover from the Covid-19 fallout. Russia's war in Ukraine has also had a major impact on the rise in prices of all kinds of goods and exports. Therefore, the moratorium should be extended till December this year by taking deposits of a reasonable amount of down payment.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam said, there has been a mixed reaction among the bankers regarding the special facility of loan repayment. Several bankers have spoken out in favor of loan moratorium.

In addition, some bankers have argued against taking a certain amount of down payment to facilitate the repayment of loans. The governor said the central bank would consider the application.

Comments

