Bankers on Adani $2.5 bln share sale consider delay, price cut after rout

Global Economy

Reuters
28 January, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Bankers on Adani $2.5 bln share sale consider delay, price cut after rout

Reuters
28 January, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Bankers on the $2.5 billion share sale of India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a US short seller's report, said three people familiar with the deal.

Among the options the bankers are considering are to extend the Tuesday closing date for the subscription of the issue by four days, the sources told Reuters on Saturday.

Asked for comment, an Adani Group spokesperson said in an email that the share sale was going "as per schedule", without elaborating.

Seven listed companies of the conglomerate controlled by one of the world's richest men, Gautam Adani, have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

The Adani Group has called the report baseless and said it was considering taking action against Hindenburg.

Friday's 20% fall in shares of group flagship Adani Enterprises dragged it 11% below the minimum offer price of the secondary sale. On first day of retail bidding on Friday, the issue was subscribed around 1%, raising concerns over whether it would be able to proceed.

"Everyone was shocked. They did not expect such a poor response," one source said.

Adani had set a floor price of 3,112 rupees ($38.22) a share and a cap of 3,276 rupees, but Adani Enterprises closed on Friday 2,761.45 rupees.

The other option being considered is lowering the price, the sources said, with one saying it could be cut by as much as 10%.

A decision was expected on Monday, the sources said.

"Revision in price band or time extension of public issue can technically be undertaken with a newspaper advertisement and issuing an addendum," said Sumit Agrawal, managing partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former officer of the Indian capital markets regulator.

At the end of the first day of the share sale, investors, mostly retail, had bid for around 470,160 of the 45.5 million shares on offer, according to Indian stock exchange data.

The sale is being managed by Jefferies, India's SBI Capital Markets, and ICICI Securities among others. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A fourth source said Adani management is also discussing the share sale internally to decide on next steps.

The Hindenburg report questioned how the Adani Group used entities in offshore tax havens such as Mauritius and the Caribbean islands. It said key listed Adani companies had "substantial debt", which put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".

 

World+Biz / South Asia

Adani / Bankers / Share

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

4h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

7h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

1h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund