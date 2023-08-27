Jhenaidah SP hold view exchange meeting with bankers

The Superintendent of Police in Jhenaidah, Azim-ul-Ahsan, exchanged views with all bank officials of the district.

The view exchange meeting was held in the conference room of the Superintendent of Police office on Sunday (27 August), reads a press release.

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Imran Zakaria, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mir Abidur Rahman, Sadar Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Sohail Rana, DSB OC Jahangir Alam, DB OC Shaheen Uddin and all the bank officials of public and private departments were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the police super discussed various issues including transparency in bank transactions, prevention of counterfeit money, customer harassment, customer security, bank security.

He also assured to provide security to the bank officials.

