Bank chairmen now permitted to hold positions in affiliated foreign entities, says BB

The chairman of a bank's board of directors and subsidiary committees can now hold positions in the board of directors of the bank's foreign exchange houses, money transfer operators, finance companies, and bank-financed foundations.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of the Central Bank issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

According to a directive from the Bangladesh Bank issued in May 2022, individuals appointed as chairman of the executive committee, audit committee, and risk management committee were prohibited from being directors of any company or foundation formed and managed by the bank.

The central bank set a deadline of 30 June, 2022 for resignation in case anyone holding such positions did not comply.

However, the central bank extended the deadline to 30 June this year in response to the demand of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), an organisation comprising bank directors.

In the latest order, the central bank has relaxed its initial policy, now allowing bank chairmen to hold positions in foundations formed and managed with the financing of subsidiaries and banks located abroad.

The chairman will only be required to relinquish the position of the bank's securities and asset management company located within the country.

As before, the chairman retains the authority to make the final decision regarding the spending of the bank's social responsibility programme from the position of the bank's foundation.

The circular issued on Thursday highlights the current challenges faced in the collection of expatriate income (remittance) and the management of exchange houses, money transfer operators, or finance companies operating abroad due to the ongoing global war situation. The lack of proper experience and expertise in dealing with operational risks may lead to financial losses for the bank and negatively impact the bank's reputation.

On the other hand, proper planning is required for the management of the organisation to ensure the benefit of the funds allocated for the foundation formed and managed with the bank's financing. The central bank emphasises the need to align with the income-expenditure, goals, and objectives of the bank concerned.

Considering these reasons, the Bangladesh Bank has issued a new notification stating that the previous rule will not be applicable to the management of the bank's subsidiaries established abroad and the foundation formed and managed by the bank. However, the previous ban will still remain in place for other subsidiaries of the bank.

Bank officials point out that besides these two types of institutions, banks do not have many other institutions where chairmen are performing their duties.

In an earlier notification, the central bank stressed the importance of the board of directors and management playing a proper role in conducting banking activities to ensure discipline in bank management.

As a measure to foster more discipline and good governance in the management of the bank, the central bank requested withdrawal from subsidiary positions.