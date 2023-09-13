Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules for EFPF loan payment

Banking

UNB
13 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 08:58 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules for EFPF loan payment

The money taken under the EFPF has rules for one-time repayment along with interest at the end of the term.

UNB
13 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 08:58 pm
Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules for EFPF loan payment

The Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (13 September) relaxed the settlement rules of funds businessmen have taken from the Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF).

The money taken under the EFPF has rules for one-time repayment along with interest at the end of the term.

The Banking Regulations and Policy Department of the central bank issued a circular in this regard and sent it to the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of all scheduled banks for immediate execution.

The central bank has relaxed this rule after businessmen argued for a partial payment opportunity to reduce the interest expense of the fund.

From now on, EFPF will be able to pay part or all the money before the expiry of the term if the bank wants.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Banking / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

34m | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

4h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

4h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

4h | TBS SPORTS