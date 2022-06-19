Bangladesh Bank promotes Mansura Parveen to executive director

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has promoted Mansura Parveen as executive director for the Department of Statistics at the bank's head office on 8 June.

Mansura Parveen joined the Department of Statistics in 1992 as the assistant director, said a press release.

She has served as the general manager and director of the Bureau of Statistics, Credit Information.

Over the course of her journey in the bank, she worked in the Monetary Policy Department, including the Balance of Payments subdivision, the Monetary and Financial Statistics subdivision.

Additionally, she served as the representative of parents and guardians in Bangladesh Bank High School, Motijheel for three terms.

Parveen was born on 3 July 1966 in Gopalganj. She has obtained her Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Statistics from Jahangirnagar University.

She is a mother of two children. Her husband is currently working as a DMD at Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd.